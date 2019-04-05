WGNO/NOLA38 2019 Kick It 3v3 Soccer Tournament!

Join WGNO/NOLA38 for a day of 3v3 Soccer Action on Saturday, May 18! Register your team now to secure your place in the tournament.

Registration is open for all age levels from youth U5 through adults and co-ed teams.

The New Orleans 3v3 Soccer tournament is presented locally by Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys.

New Orleans Area Event Information

Location:

Coquille Park

13505 LA-1085

Covington, Louisiana 70433

(Click here for map)

EVENT Date: Saturday, May 18, 2019

Registration Deadline: Wed, May 15, 2019 at 6:00 PM CDT.

Click HERE to Register and for more information!

PACKET PICK-UP Date and Location:

FRIDAY, May 17, 2019, 5-7 PM at Academy Sports & Outdoors, 7205 Pinnacle Pkwy, Covington, LA 70433

LIKE Kick It 3v3 on Facebook.