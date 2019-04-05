Children with disabilities use cars as learning tools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To some, these cars may seem like just another toy.

But for kids with disabilities, they serve as a vital learning tool.

Several children were chosen to receive these specially designed vehicles.

And they can be seen driving down the halls at LSU School of Allied Health Professionals.

Kerrie Ramsdale, Assistant Professor of Occuptional Therapy at LSU, says for kids with disabilities, these cars are "just the boost they need."

She continues, "It's not going to impede their development of mobility, it's actually going to expand it."

The selected families are eager to bring the cars home, and watch their little ones enjoy play time, with a little bit of normalcy.