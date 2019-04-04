Thursday’s Royal Street Roll is happening RAIN or SHINE!

NEW ORLEANS – Krewe of Cork will be leading the parade tonight, despite the inclement weather.

The group will parade through the French Quarter’s historic street of galleries and shops.

This event is part of the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience (NOWFE.)

There will be an abundance of shops, a plethora of wine, and a surplus of taste offerings along the street.

The parade will start promptly at 5:30 P.M. in the 300 block of Royal Street.

Tickets can still be purchased!

You can find all of the information on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s events here.