× Stabbing outside New Orleans church sends two people to the hospital

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a stabbing that happened outside of a church on Canal Street.

Officers received the call around 8:45 A.M. and responded to the 4300 block of Canal Street.

Initial reports show two victims, both adults.

The female victim was reportedly stabbed in the neck and back.

She was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The male victim suffered a cut wound to the arm, and is being treated at the scene.

A suspect is in custody, and she is believed to have a mental disturbance.

This investigation is ongoing and we will continue to update this as more information becomes available.