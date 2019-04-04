Police suspect impairment in crash that killed 1 child, injured 2 others

DONALDSONVILLE, LA – A driver who police believe was impaired went off the road in Ascension Parish yesterday, causing a single-vehicle crash that injured two of his young daughters and killed a third.

Twenty-five-year-old Devontae Sanders was driving his 2008 Toyota Camry at a high rate of speed southbound on Highway 308 just after 11 p.m. on April 3 when the car left the road, according to the Louisiana State Police.

While the investigation is still underway, it appears Sanders entered a left hand curve at a high rate of speed, causing the Camry to run off of the roadway on the right, slam into a concrete culvert, and overturn.

Sanders was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and neither were his three daughters, ages 7, 4, and 3.

The seven-year-old and four-year-old girls were brought to Prevost Memorial Hospital for treatment, where the seven-year-old later died.

The three-year-old was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Sanders received only minor injuries and refused treatment on the scene, according to the LSP.

He has been arrested and faces charges of vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation of a vehicle, three counts of driving with an unrestrained child, not wearing seatbelts, and using wireless devices for texting and social media while driving.

Impairment is suspected to have been a factor.

Toxicology samples were collected from Sanders and have been sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis, according to the LSP.