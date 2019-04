× Pinch-A-Palooza Festival postponed

The Pinch-A-Palooza Festival and Crawfish Eating Contest that was to take place in Bucktown on April 7, has now been postponed due to possible inclement weather.

The festival will now take place on Saturday, April 21 at Deanie’s Seafood Restaurant and Market.

It starts at 12pm and runs until 7pm.

A $1 donation to beneficiary The Good Shepherd School is the cost of admission.