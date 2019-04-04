× New Orleans parking restrictions lifted due to potential flooding

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans is urging its residents to prepare for severe weather and potential flooding.

Heavy rain and storms are forecast to continue moving through the area today.

The National Weather Service has issued an flood advisory, including parts of Orleans Parish.

The flood watch is also in effect for the entire parish until midnight tonight.

Heavy rain from storms have the potential to cause street flooding throughout the area.

Effective immediately, parking restrictions on neutral grounds and sidewalks are suspended until 10 A.M. Friday, April 5.

Residents are reminded not to block intersections or streetcar tracks.

This line of storms could also bring severe threats including high winds, hail, and possible tornadoes.

The City of New Orleans urges residents to stay weather aware during storms.

The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is in close communication with the National Weather Service and is monitoring severe weather.