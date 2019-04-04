Lafreniere Live tonight cancelled due to the severe weather
METAIRIE, LA – Due to severe weather rolling through the area, Lafreniere Park has cancelled tonight’s concert.
“Remedy” was supposed to play tonight, as part of the parks Lafreniere Live Spring Concert Series.
The free concerts happen on Thursday nights through May 2.
There is no word yet on if the band will be rescheduling for a later date.
Full info below:
Free Concert Thursdays in April, 6:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M.
Al Copeland Meadow Concert Stage in Lafreniere Park
April 4th —- REMEDY CANCELLED
April 11th—- THE PHUNKY MONKEYS
April 18th —- GROOVY 7
April 25th —- CONTRAFLOW
Special Event!
May 2nd —- LPO Concert
6:00pm to 9:00pm