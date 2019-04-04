× Lafreniere Live tonight cancelled due to the severe weather

METAIRIE, LA – Due to severe weather rolling through the area, Lafreniere Park has cancelled tonight’s concert.

“Remedy” was supposed to play tonight, as part of the parks Lafreniere Live Spring Concert Series.

The free concerts happen on Thursday nights through May 2.

There is no word yet on if the band will be rescheduling for a later date.

Full info below:

Free Concert Thursdays in April, 6:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M.

Al Copeland Meadow Concert Stage in Lafreniere Park

April 4th —- REMEDY CANCELLED

April 11th—- THE PHUNKY MONKEYS

April 18th —- GROOVY 7

April 25th —- CONTRAFLOW

Special Event!

May 2nd —- LPO Concert

6:00pm to 9:00pm