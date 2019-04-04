× Huge job fair on the Northshore today!

Slidell, LA – Looking for a job? More than 100 employers– many of them big corporations like Boeing, Coca Cola, General Dynamics and Walmart –are looking for future employees.

The “Northshore Spring Forward Job Fair” is today (Thursday Apr. 11) from 1pm to 5pm at the Harbor Center in Slidell.

Local employment and careers group, “Tri-Parish Works,” organizes the twice-yearly job fair, geared toward job-seekers in Plaquemines, St. Bernard, and St. Tammany Parishes.

Employers who’ll be represented at the fair include both the public and private sectors– from hospitals, to colleges, to police departments and construction companies.

Tri-Parishworks encourages job-seekers to look their best and be prepared to be interviewed at the fair.

A full list of the employers and more information can be found at https://www.triparishworks.net/events.