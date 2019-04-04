Fleetwood Mac added to May 2 Jazz Fest Lineup!

NEW ORLEANS – The May 2 Jazz Fest schedule has been updated, with the addition of Fleetwood Mac.

One of America’s most iconic groups and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers since 1998, Fleetwood Mac’s long list of classics include “Go Your Own Way,” “Don’t Stop,” “Dreams,” “Rhiannon,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Landslide,” and countless other hits.

Fleetwood Mac includes Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie, along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

May 2 at Jazz Fest will also feature Tom Jones, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Regina Carter’s Southern Comfort,” along with an incomparable roster of Louisiana’s finest artists.

A day-specific ticket is required for admission to May 2. Tickets to May 2 are only $75 through April 19. A limited number of VIP packages are available.

This year, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is celebrating it’s 50th Anniversary.

The Rolling Stones were originally scheduled to play from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. on May 2, but the band had to cancel due to medical reasons.