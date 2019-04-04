DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans walks off the court against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on March 18, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Expensive finger: Anthony Davis fined for flipping off fan
Pelicans forward Anthony Davis has been $15,000 by the NBA for directing an obscene gesture at a fan.
The fine was announced late Thursday afternoon by the NBA.
Davis gave a fan the middle finger as he was exiting the court after a 115-109 Pelicans loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
Davis has missed the last four games with what the teams calls “back spasms”. Davis requested a trade before the All Star break, and the Pelicans are expected to accommodate him in the off-season.