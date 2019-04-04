× Expensive finger: Anthony Davis fined for flipping off fan

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis has been $15,000 by the NBA for directing an obscene gesture at a fan.

The fine was announced late Thursday afternoon by the NBA.

Davis gave a fan the middle finger as he was exiting the court after a 115-109 Pelicans loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Davis has missed the last four games with what the teams calls “back spasms”. Davis requested a trade before the All Star break, and the Pelicans are expected to accommodate him in the off-season.