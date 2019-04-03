Undocumented immigrant previously deported, now arrested in Louisiana for child pornography

HARVEY, LA – Court documents show he was deported back in 2005, but earlier this week, he was arrested in Louisiana.

A joint investigation led to the arrest of 44-year-old Miguel Martinez.

Martinez was illegally living in Harvey, as an undocumented immigrant.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) Cyber Crime Unit, LBI Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office worked together to bring Martinez in.

Their investigation led to the discovery that Martinez was previously deported in 2005 and is a registered sex offender in the sanctuary state of California.

Martinez was arrested and booked on 100 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 years old, one count of production under the age of 13, and one count of sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13.

Officials say that more charges are expected.