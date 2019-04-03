The case of the shoplifter accused of stealing the case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of stealing a case of body wash. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the NOPD, the crime happened on Sunday, March 31, at a little after noon at the Family Dollar store on Caton Street in Gentilly. Surveillance video shows a stack of large boxes on a car in one of the store's aisles. In the video, a man is seen moving around some of the boxes and picking up one then carrying it out of the store.

In March, the Family Dollar company announced that it would close nearly 400 of its stores around the country. No word on whether shoplifting cases played a role in the company's losses, but in New Orleans alone, police have released several clips of thefts, robberies, and burglaries at Family Dollar stores in the city.

If you can help solve the latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

So far, 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.