Teenage girl missing from Port Barre, LA

The FBI has released information regarding a missing girl from Port Barre, Louisiana.

Domeanna Spell is 15-years-old.

She stands 5’2″ tall and weighs around 105 lbs.

Police believe she may be traveling with 47-year-old Cory “Shane” Disotell, also of Port Barre, LA.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2003 Silver Honda Civic.

The FBI has requested her photo be shown on digital billboards in neighboring states and/or in states they may be traveling through.

Please be on the look out and contact the FBI with any relevant information.