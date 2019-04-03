Teen tells police he’s missing boy Timmothy Pitzen, last seen in 2011

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. — There has been a possible break in the case of a missing Illinois boy last seen in Wisconsin Dells with his mother nearly eight years ago.

An Ohio police report said on Wednesday that officers in Kentucky found a 14-year-old boy who said his name was Timmothy Pitzen. He said that he had just escaped from two kidnappers who had been holding him for seven years and run across the border into Kentucky.

A missing boy by the same name disappeared when he was just 6 years old on May 11, 2011.

Timmothy Pitzen is the only child currently missing from Aurora, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Surveillance video captured the boy with his mom, Amy Fry-Pitzen, in Wisconsin Dells. Investigators said she picked him up from school in Illinois and took him to the zoo and to the Dells. She was later found dead in a hotel room in Rockford, Illinois.

Authorities said she killed herself and left a note saying Timmothy Pitzen was safe and being cared for by someone who loved him -- but he would never be found.

Police have said in the past there was no evidence Fry-Pitzen harmed the boy -- and they believed he was still alive. Timmothy Pitzen would be 14 years old now.

The boy who spoke to authorities described the two men as white males with body builder-type figures. One had black, curly hair, wore a Mountain Dew shirt and jeans and had a spider web tattoo on his neck. The other was short and had a snake tattoo on his arms.

He said the vehicle they were in was a newer model Ford SUV with unknown Wisconsin license plates, with a second row – white in color with yellow transfer paint and a dent on the left back bumper.

The boy indicated he escaped and kept running across a bridge into Kentucky. He said they had been staying at a Red Roof Inn, but he had no idea where.

Police are working to determine the boy's identity, and figure out who the alleged kidnappers might be.

Louisville FBI officials tweeted Wednesday that they are currently working with national and local authorities in Cincinnati, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and police in Aurora, Illinois and Newport, Kentucky.