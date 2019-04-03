Strong to severe storms possible for Southeast Louisiana Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- We will most likely have some strong storms most of the day on Thursday. They will start off scattered in the morning coming to work and become more widespread the afternoon and evening hours.

The SPC has the city and south of it under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather and a Level 2 out of 5 risk north of the lake. We are looking at heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, localized street flooding with 1-3 inches of rain possible, and a low end risk of a tornado warning or two popping up but can’t be ruled out. Most of the action should be out of here by 10pm Thursday night with spotty rain chances lingering Friday.

Regardless, all of the pollen should be washed off your cars Thursday! Keep up with WGNO weather via online and our app for severe weather updates.