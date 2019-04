BATON ROUGE – One person was injured this morning when a small plane crashed along I-10 in Baton Rouge.

The private plane touched down near the East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish line, according to the Louisiana State Police.

One person was on board, and escaped with only a minor injury.

Emergency personnel are on the scene, according to the LSP.

Troopers and emergency personnel are currently on the scene of an incident involving a private airplane on I-10 near the EBR/Ascension Parish line. The plane crash landed on I-10 with 1 person on board. Minor injuries only. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/kFcI3Gnc1e — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) April 3, 2019

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.