Search warrant leads police to large stash of marijuana, cocaine, pills, and cash

THIBODAUX, LA – Officials say a multi-agency narcotics bust led to the arrest of three men.

Officers with the Thibodaux Police Department Narcotics Division and the Department’s Incident Response Team (I.R.T.) conducted the search warrant in the 1700 block of Midland Drive.

At the residence, police seized over a half pound of marijuana, 20 doses of suspected hydrocodone, a quarter ounce of suspected cocaine, three grams of suspected crack cocaine, assorted drug packaging materials, $1,630 in cash, an AK-47 style rifle, and multiple high capacity magazines/drum.

Jared Nevis, 25-years-old, of Thibodaux, is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack-cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of firearm by convicted felon & possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $102,500.

Joshua Stewart, 28-years-old, of Thibodaux, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana & possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $25,250.

Nevis and Stewart are also being held on a “No Bond Hold” for the United States Marshalls Service, in reference to previous narcotics charges in North Carolina.

Curtis Washington Jr., 38-years-old, of Thibodaux, is charged with 17th JDC warrant for violation of probation/parole and 17th JDC warrant for contempt of court, no bond.