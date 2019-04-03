Riding in style!: Test driving the new Lexus you can win at the Audubon Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Hancock Whitney Zoo-To-Do fundraiser is coming up at the Audubon Zoo.

At this fundraiser, they'll be raffling off a gorgeous new Lexus ES-350. The zoo asked News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez to test drive this luxurious Lexus, and to be a "zoo keeper for a day."

The Hancock Whitney Zoo-To-Do is a memorable evening of fine dining and dancing and a silent auction. This event raises more than $1-million dollars annually. The funds raised this year will focus on the conservation efforts of giraffes, including the Alliance for Sustainable Wildlife, Audubon's conservation breeding partnership with San Diego Zoo Global.

Audubon Zoo's Giraffe Keeper, Ethan Anderson explained how to properly feed the giraffes, as well as the importance of conservation efforts for the giraffes.

The Hancock Whitney Zoo-To-Do will take place on Friday, May 3rd. It is an adults-only event, with an array of cuisine from 70 local eateries and more than 60 specialty and full-service bars serving premium cocktails. Sponsor and patron party begins at 7 p.m. General admission begins at 8 p.m. The party lasts until midnight.

The 2019 Luxury Vehicle Raffle features a Lexus ES-350 worth $40, 525. It was donated to the zoo by Lexus of New Orleans. Raffle chances are $100 each, and a limit of 1,000 tickets will be sold. You don't need to be present at Zoo-To-Do to win. There are currently only 350 tickets left to be sold.

For more information about the 2019 Luxury Vehicle Raffle, click HERE.

For more information about The Hancock Whitney Zoo-To-Do, click HERE.