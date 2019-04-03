× Ponchatoula Junior High staffers removed after shocking confrontation caught on video

PONCHATOULA – Ponchatoula Junior High staff members who were seen kneeling on a female student in a shocking video posted to social media have been removed from the school.

Tangipahoa Parish School System Superintendent Melissa Stilley said a full investigation was conducted as soon as the video of the incident surfaced.

“The individuals involved in the incident have been removed from PJHS following the incident and a thorough investigation is being conducted,” Stilley said. “We want to ensure that due process is provided for all involved – both students and employees.”

In the video, which was posted publicly to Facebook, the adult man, who is identified in the caption as a coach, can be seen standing above the girl with his knee on her chest.

The unidentified student can be heard asking the man to get off of her, while the man repeatedly shouts “You gonna be still or I’m gonna stomp your ass on this concrete!”

A second man can be seen grabbing the student’s foot and pulling her leg up while she is on the ground.

The video does not capture what happened leading up to the incident.

“I personally hope this case will prompt our employees and our students to better align themselves to the core values in which our district strives everyday – Be Respectful. Be Compassionate. Be Great,” Stillet said. “Our expectation is for all our stakeholders to model our core values every day – even in the most difficult times.”

Warning: video contains graphic content: