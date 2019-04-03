× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Beef Jerky, Turkey Jerky, and beyond

Jerky can make a great protein-rich snack in a pinch, but there can be a tremendous difference between brands on shelves. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny on what to look for – and what to steer clear of – when it comes to store-bought jerky.

Nutrition Facts below are listed for one ounce of jerky

LOVE IT! Jerky that’s low in sugar with no added nitrites

EPIC Salmon Jerky (Whole Foods)

100 calories – 350 mg sodium – 6 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar – 8 grams protein

Ingredients include wild caught salmon, maple sugar, coconut oil, sea salt…

The New Primal Beef Jerky

Original: 80 calories – 240 mg sodium – 6 grams carbs – 4 grams sugar – 13 grams protein

Ingredients include grass-fed beef, coconut aminos, pineapple juice, seasonings

Turkey Perky Jerky –Original (GF) | available at Costco, Whole Foods, Target

Original: 80 calories – 350 mg sodium – 8 grams carbs – 7 grams sugar – 10 grams protein

Ingredients include turkey, reduced sodium GF soy sauce, brown sugar, lemon juice, etc.

LIKE IT

EPIC Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon & Pork

Original: 120 calories – 240 mg sodium – 0 carbs – 0 sugar – 8 grams protein

Ingredients include uncured bacon (pork, salt, vinegar, celery powder)

Coconut Jerky – Vegan + Organic

Per ounce: 80 calories – 710 mg sodium – 7 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar – 9 grams protein

Ingredients include coconut meat, date paste, coconut sugar, sea salt, garlic powder

HATE IT!

Jack Link’s Peppered Jerky (Smart Snack TM)

Per ounce: 80 calories – 510 mg sodium – 8 grams carbs – 7 grams sugar – 10 grams protein

Ingredients include beef, sugar, brown sugar, salt….

Matador Beef Jerky – Teriyaki

Per ounce: 80 calories – 710 mg sodium – 7 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar – 9 grams protein

Ingredients include beef, sugar, salt, fructose, MSG….

