Get the Skinny: 6 Top Costco Finds | 2019 Spring Edition

Posted 6:30 AM, April 3, 2019, by
Costco Reports Quarterly Earning Up Almost 40 Percent

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Looking for budget-friendly finds that are fast, easy, and – yes – still good for you? You’ll want to check out these 6 Costco finds that make it easier than ever to squeeze nutritional goodness like protein and superfoods into meals and snacks on the go.

 

Want more Costco inspo & pointers?  Check out Molly’s past Costco segments, including the “Costco Diet” and the 2017 and 2018 editions of Molly’s top Costco finds. 

 

Swerve Sugar Replacer | $19.99 for 3# bag

Related Story
Get the Skinny: Hogs for the Cause | Eat Fit Grilled Pork Chop Sandwich

0 calories, 0 net carbs, nonglycemic. Measures, bakes and sweetens just like sugar.

Ingredients: erythritol, oligosaccharides, natural flavors.

 

Beef Bone Broth Stick Packs by Lonolife – GF, nonGMO | $14.99 per 15-stick packs

50 calories, 550 mg sodium, 0 carbs and 10 grams protein per pack

Related Story
Get the Skinny in the Kitchen: Keto Chocolate Tart

Ingredients: beef collagen, chicory root, beef, salt, yeast extract, natural flavors, spices

 

Egg White ‘Crepe’ Thins by Crepini – made without gluten, low carb | $5.99 per 18-pack

35 calories, 0.5 grams fat, 130 mg sodium, 3 grams carbs, 3 grams protein

Related Story
Get the Skinny | Vietnamese Chicken Wings By Brad McGehee of Blue Line Sandwich Co.

Ingredients include:  Egg whites, GF flour blend, nonGMO canola oil, sea salt, black pepper.

 

Egg Bites by Three Bridges – GF, low carb | $9.99 per 8-pack

Per two-bite pack: 310 calories, 12 grams sat fat, 480 mg sodium, 2 grams carbs, 20 grams protein

Ingredients include: eggs, cottage cheese, cheese, uncured bacon, butter, garlic, spices.

 

Frozen Avocado Chunks | $9.99 per 3# bag

Per ¼ cup: 50 calories, 4.5 grams fat, 3 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 1 gram protein

Ingredients: avocado, ascorbic acid, citric acid (for color retention)

 

Chobani Whole Milk Plain Greek Yogurt | $4.79 per quart

Per half-cup:  115 calories, 5.5 grams fat, 4.5 grams carbs, 2.5 grams sugar, 11 grams protein

Ingredients: cultured pasteurized nonfat milk and cream with live active cultures

 

 

 

###

Want more from Molly?  Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune!   And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram:  @MollyKimballRD

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.