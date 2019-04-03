× Get the Skinny: 6 Top Costco Finds | 2019 Spring Edition

Looking for budget-friendly finds that are fast, easy, and – yes – still good for you? You’ll want to check out these 6 Costco finds that make it easier than ever to squeeze nutritional goodness like protein and superfoods into meals and snacks on the go.

Want more Costco inspo & pointers? Check out Molly’s past Costco segments, including the “Costco Diet” and the 2017 and 2018 editions of Molly’s top Costco finds.

Swerve Sugar Replacer | $19.99 for 3# bag

0 calories, 0 net carbs, nonglycemic. Measures, bakes and sweetens just like sugar.

Ingredients: erythritol, oligosaccharides, natural flavors.

Beef Bone Broth Stick Packs by Lonolife – GF, nonGMO | $14.99 per 15-stick packs

50 calories, 550 mg sodium, 0 carbs and 10 grams protein per pack

Ingredients: beef collagen, chicory root, beef, salt, yeast extract, natural flavors, spices

Egg White ‘Crepe’ Thins by Crepini – made without gluten, low carb | $5.99 per 18-pack

35 calories, 0.5 grams fat, 130 mg sodium, 3 grams carbs, 3 grams protein

Ingredients include: Egg whites, GF flour blend, nonGMO canola oil, sea salt, black pepper.

Egg Bites by Three Bridges – GF, low carb | $9.99 per 8-pack

Per two-bite pack: 310 calories, 12 grams sat fat, 480 mg sodium, 2 grams carbs, 20 grams protein

Ingredients include: eggs, cottage cheese, cheese, uncured bacon, butter, garlic, spices.

Frozen Avocado Chunks | $9.99 per 3# bag

Per ¼ cup: 50 calories, 4.5 grams fat, 3 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 1 gram protein

Ingredients: avocado, ascorbic acid, citric acid (for color retention)

Chobani Whole Milk Plain Greek Yogurt | $4.79 per quart

Per half-cup: 115 calories, 5.5 grams fat, 4.5 grams carbs, 2.5 grams sugar, 11 grams protein

Ingredients: cultured pasteurized nonfat milk and cream with live active cultures

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD