American flag retirement box set up in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, LA – It is a known fact that American flags will become tattered and need to be replaced, but what matters is how they are disposed of.

These flags wave proudly from homes, businesses, schools, government buildings and stadiums, so our symbol of freedom deserves the proper respect when the time comes to put it to rest.

Mayor Donald Villere along with local and district Boy Scout approved the installment of the “American Flag Retirement Box.”

Backed by funds from Pappalardo Insurance, and Diagnostic Imaging Services, the box was strategically placed just outside of the City Hall council chambers in Mandeville.

Using supplies donated from Lowe’s Hardware, the Eagle Scout project by Hunter Holmes from Troop 611, from Our Lady of the Lake Church, took two weeks to complete.

Citizens of Mandeville and guests can now drop their American flags into the box, weekdays from 9 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Not local to Mandeville? Here is a list of flag drop-off locations.