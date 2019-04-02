Walk it off: UNO defeats Tulane on homer by Fabelo

The first game of the Pelican Cup series ended in extra innings, and in dramatic fashion.

UNO catcher Robert Fabelo hit a one out, two run homer in the bottom of the 10th to give the Privateers an 8-7 win over Tulane Tuesday night at Maestri Field.

Tulane took the lead in the top of the 10th on a triple Hudson Haskin, and an RBI single by David Begood.

Here’s the highlights, and reaction from Fabelo and Tulane head coach Travis Jewett.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tulane's Kody Hoese was 5 for 5 with two homers for the Green Wave.