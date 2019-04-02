Walk it off: UNO defeats Tulane on homer by Fabelo

Posted 11:32 PM, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:34PM, April 2, 2019

The first  game of the Pelican Cup series ended in extra innings, and in dramatic fashion.

UNO catcher Robert Fabelo hit a one out, two run homer in the bottom of the 10th to give the Privateers an 8-7 win over Tulane Tuesday night at Maestri Field.

Tulane took the lead in the top of the 10th on a triple Hudson Haskin, and an RBI single by David Begood.

Here’s the highlights, and reaction from Fabelo and Tulane head coach Travis Jewett.

Tulane's Kody Hoese was 5 for 5 with two homers for the Green Wave.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.