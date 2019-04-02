Walk it off: UNO defeats Tulane on homer by Fabelo

The first game of the Pelican Cup series ended in extra innings, and in dramatic fashion.
UNO catcher Robert Fabelo hit a one out, two run homer in the bottom of the 10th to give the Privateers an 8-7 win over Tulane Tuesday night at Maestri Field.
Tulane took the lead in the top of the 10th on a triple Hudson Haskin, and an RBI single by David Begood.
Here’s the highlights, and reaction from Fabelo and Tulane head coach Travis Jewett.
Tulane's Kody Hoese was 5 for 5 with two homers for the Green Wave.