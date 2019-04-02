Quiana Lynell performs songs from her debut album ‘A Little Love’

Posted 9:26 AM, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:22AM, April 2, 2019

NEW ORLEANS -- Quiana Lynell's debut album A Little Love is a showcase for all her talents.

The New Orleans-based vocalist moves from soul to gospel to R&B and jazz with ease.

A Little Love is available Friday (April 5). Quiana Lynell stopped by the Twist Stage to perform a couple of songs from the new album.

There are plenty of opportunities coming up to see Quiana Lynell live. She is playing the French Quarter Fest Friday, April 12, on the Hilton Stage at 3:50 p.m. Then, she will be at the Little Gem Saloon Friday, April 19. And, she's performing at Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro Saturday, April 20. Check out Quiana Lynell's website to stay up-to-date on all her appearances.

