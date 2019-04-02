× Pennsylvania man accused of harassing 911 dispatchers, police over the phone

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 54-year-old man accused of making repeated, harassing phone calls to local 911 dispatchers and police officers was taken into custody at his residence Tuesday.

Stephen Ilijic is accused of calling Dauphin County 911 104 times between 12:40 a.m. and 7:14 a.m., harassing and threatening them, police said. It’s also alleged that Ilijic made statements that indicated he would cause life-threatening harm to township officers during a phone call with the police department.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office approved an arrest warrant for Ilijic, who was at his home, and police spoke with the man for over two hours on the phone prior to apprehending him without incident.

According to court documents, he has been charged with harassment and obstruction of the administration of government functions.