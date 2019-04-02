× North Carolina mother charged with child abuse after son injured in riding mower accident

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina woman is facing felony child abuse charges after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported her eight-year-old son was injured in a lawn mower accident.

According to WJZY, Ashley Stacey Holt, 27, was arrested Monday for one felony count of negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury.

Deputies said Holt was mowing her lawn on a riding mower, a small child in her lap, and the eight-year-old boy riding on deck. The boy reportedly fell from the deck after the mower stopped but before the blades disengaged, leading to cuts on his left leg and both hands.

The boy was airlifted to a hospital where he underwent surgery and is currently receiving further treatment, WJZY reported.

Holt will have a first appearance Tuesday.

