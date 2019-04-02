Man arrested after routine traffic stop yields 22 grams of meth

GOLDEN MEADOW, LA – A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a man in possession of more than 20 grams of methamphetamine.

Police say 40-year-old Trapper Pellegrin, of Cut Off, was pulled over when officers noticed his vehicle did not have a license plate.

Once the man was identified, officers learned his driver’s license was suspended.

Officers discovered a digital scale in Pellegrin’s pocket, so they asked if he had any other illegal items in his possession, and he replied that he did

not.

A Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit that was in the area was called to assist on the stop, and the K9 alerted to the possible presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

Pellegrin admitted to possibly having rolling papers in the vehicle due to smoking marijuana earlier in the day.

During a search of the vehicle, the rolling papers were found, but no narcotics were discovered.

Pellegrin was arrested and transported for booking.

At the station, a more thorough search was conducted, and a correctional officer discovered Pellegrin to have approximately 22.3 grams of

methamphetamine hidden on his person.

He was booked with taking contraband to a penal institution, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, driving under suspension, and a third offense for possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also issued a citation for the license plate light violation.