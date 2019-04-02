Join Urban South Brewery for a birthday celebration

NEW ORLEANS –  Urban South Brewery is turning three, and they are throwing a block party to celebrate!

The free, family-friendly block party, will be this Saturday, April 6, from 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

For one-day only, guests can enjoy 16 Urban South exclusives, four collaborations, and six barrel-aged beers.

There will be three food trucks serving up delicious dishes all day long.

And special musical guests include Brassaholics, Greazy Alice, and Hallelujah Hat Rack.

To get all the information, and learn more about Urban South Brewery, visit their website.

