Jelly-Stuffed Peanut Butter Cookies! Would you eat it?

In honor of National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day, Test Kitchen Taylor is putting a spin on this classic!

Jelly-Stuffed Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut butter cookie mix (and anything needed to make the dough)

Jelly of your choice

Scoop out 12 teaspoons of jelly on a cookie sheet, then freeze until slightly hard.

Make some peanut butter cookie dough using mix.

Scoop out 1 1/2 tbsp cookie dough, top with frozen jelly and place more cookie dough on top to form a ball.

Bake for 12 minutes at 350 degrees and enjoy!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!