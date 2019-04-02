Jelly-Stuffed Peanut Butter Cookies! Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

In honor of National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day, Test Kitchen Taylor is putting a spin on this classic!

Jelly-Stuffed Peanut Butter Cookies
Peanut butter cookie mix (and anything needed to make the dough)
Jelly of your choice

Scoop out 12 teaspoons of jelly on a cookie sheet, then freeze until slightly hard.
Make some peanut butter cookie dough using mix.
Scoop out 1 1/2 tbsp cookie dough, top with frozen jelly and place more cookie dough on top to form a ball.
Bake for 12 minutes at 350 degrees and enjoy!

