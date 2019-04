NEW ORLEANS – Firefighters are responding to a fire in the Treme area.

NOFD Captain Edwin Holmes confirmed that two structures were damaged from the fire.

The fire started at 1722 Governor Nicholls Street, and quickly spread to the neighboring four-plex.

There was one resident inside the four-plex, but they were able to escape.

1722 was unoccupied, and is believed to be a total loss.

Firefighters will remain at the scene through the evening monitoring hot spots.