Cool interactive experiences at The Historic New Orleans Collection’s new center

NEW ORLEANS-- The Historic New Orleans Collection is one of the region's leading institutions dedicated to the history and culture of our area. They've expanded with their new exhibition center in the French Quarter.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez takes us inside to see some of their most interactive experiences.

The new state of the art exhibition center at The Historic New Orleans Collection will take you back in time, but in a very modern way.

"This is a new installation that is called French Quarter at your fingertips. It is really cool because it gives you information into all kinds of French Quarter properties over time. You can go back and look at pictures of the old buildings," Eli Haddow with The Historic New Orleans Collection said.

In addition they even have a very special musical artifact.

"This is an Aeolian organ. It was installed in the building in 1925. It was made by the Aeolian Company out of New York. What's neat about it is that it can actually play by itself with inserted rolls," Haddow said.

There's even more fun for the entire family to ignite all the senses.

"We have our education galleries. The real purpose of these is to give members of the family a real experience. Here we like to engage the senses with the smells of certain things pertaining to the French Quarter," he said.

The new exhibition center is 35-thousand square feet of history to explore and learn about our rich history and culture.

This project cost $38-million dollars. It will officially open to the public this weekend. This center is located at 520 Royal Street.

When The Historic New Orleans Collection celebrates the grand opening of its third campus, the site will host a changing exhibition to immerse visitors in the city as seen through the eyes of its contemporary artists. "Art of the City: Postmodern to Post-Katrina," presented by The Helis Foundation will be the first major exhibition of contemporary art.

