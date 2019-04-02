CockTales: Stories by men seeking to change toxic male culture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The "Me Too" movement has sparked a lot of discussion about sexual harassment, but most of that conversation begins with women.

On Thursday April 4, there is an event called "CockTales", and it will be centered around stories by men who are seeking to change "toxic male culture."

Some male students from Tulane and members of the public will read monologues curated from lectures by other men.

It's aimed at helping to put a stop to sexual violence and promote a positive masculinity.

"For the me too movement, I think a lot of that relies on hearing from victims and survivors and i think that we need to hear from men and have them teach other men how to be boys and men without dehumanizing women and girls," says Whitney Mackman, the creator, editor, and producer of Cocktales.

CockTales will be held at Z'otz Cafe at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and again on Sunday at the Allways Theater at 6:30 p.m.

A portion of Z'otz food and beverage sales during the event will be donated to Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response.

The event is free to the public.

