Monday night at Mike Miley Stadium, two Jesuit pitchers starred.

In the first six innings, starter Will Helmers struck out 15, allowing no hits. Lefty Will Moran then struck out the side in the 7th as the Jays won 2-1.

Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports.

Jesuit moved to 5-0 in the Catholic. The Jays have won 7 of their last 8.