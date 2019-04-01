Watch dancers help save man who collapsed at Rock’n’Bowl

NEW ORLEANS – Some quick thinking dancers used a well-placed defibrillator to help save a life at Rock‘n’Bowl last week.

The dance floor was packed on the evening of March 28 when a man suddenly collapsed, according to a Facebook post by the iconic live music venue.

The scary moment was captured on surveillance video as customers, including an ER nurse, immediately began chest compressions.

Everything could have ended up much worse if it hadn’t been for recently installed Automatic External Defibrillators, according to the post

“Several months ago, we installed AED machines at Rock’n’Bowl and Ye Olde College Inn, should such an event ever occur,” the post reads. “After shocking the gentleman, his pulse commenced and he started to breathe. The fire department arrived shortly after and began administering oxygen and an ambulance brought him to the hospital.”

The man is hospitalized and expected to recover.

“Doctors said if not for the immediate compressions and the AED device on the premises, this man would never have survived,” the post reads. “His family has called to thank the heroes involved for saving his life. Praise God!”