Police: Man throws victim onto Brooklyn subway tracks, hits him with metal lock

NEW YORK — Police are looking for a man they say threw a person onto subway tracks and hit him in the head with a metal lock.

Two men got into an altercation late last Wednesday night inside the 95th Street subway station, police said.

That's when the attacker allegedly threw the 29-year-old victim onto the southbound train tracks.

People in the station helped the victim back onto the platform, but the assailant hit him in the face with a metal lock that was attached to a string, police said.

The victim was later hospitalized.

Video of the incident released by police shows the victim near the third rail and he lies down between tracks, apparently attempting to go underneath a train if one were to come. The attacker is seen holding the metal lock as he looks on at the victim.

The provided video has no audio.

The attacker is described as having a beard, mustache and long hair that, at the time, was worn in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing gray and blue gloves, a black sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.