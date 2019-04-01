Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Princeton

Princeton is a 4-month-old puppy and he is a hound mix.  He is a sweet boy who would love to go home with you.

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org.  To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

