NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating after a man was shot to death in Algiers this morning.

The unidentified victim was found shot several times in the 1600 block of Newton Street just after 8:30 a.m. on April 1.

He died on the scene.

Homicide Detective Daniel Hiatt is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.

29.945455 -90.040528