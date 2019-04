× Louisiana guy Laine Hardy makes Top 20 on ‘American Idol’

NEW ORLEANS– Louisiana native Laine Hardy will continue his journey on this season of the hit ABC show, “American Idol.”

Hardy is a Livingston Parish native, and was previously on Idol last season, where he didn’t make the Top 20. On Sunday’s episode, Hardy sang his version of The Beatles song, “Come Together,” did make the Top 20!

Congrats Laine! Your Louisiana friends and family will be rooting for you!