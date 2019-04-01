Help catch a hat trick robbery suspect

METAIRIE, LA — Please enable Javascript to watch this video The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping to find a man who is accused of committing three robberies in the same day. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, all three robberies happened on Thursday, March 28. They identify 29-year-old Israel Freeman as a suspect.

The first heist happened at about 3:30 in the morning at a Walgreens in the 1700 block of Veterans Boulevard in Metairie. The second happened at about 9:30 in the morning at a Dollar General store in the 8900 block of the Westbank Expressway in Westwego. The final robbery of the day happened at about 7:50 that night at a Dollar General store in the 3800 block of Hwy 90 in Avondale.

Police released a photo of the suspect, Freeman. To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the photo, click on the video button at the top of this page.

According to Saint Charles Parish deputies, Freeman is also responsible for a robbery in their parish. They also say that he had an accomplice in all four of the alleged robberies. A second suspect, 50year-old Larry Davis of New Orleans.

If you can help Jefferson Parish deputies locate Freeman, call Crimestoppers.

So far, 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.