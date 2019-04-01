× Could America run out of avocados if President Trump shuts the U.S.-Mexico border?

If President Trump decides to shut down the border with Mexico this week, would it affect your access to avocados?

According to one grower, the U.S. would run out of avocados in three weeks if that happens.

Steve Barnard, president and chief executive of Mission Produce, told Reuters, “You couldn’t pick a worse time of year because Mexico supplies virtually 100 percent of the avocados in the U.S. right now. California is just starting and they have a very small crop, but they’re not relevant right now and won’t be for another month or so.”

Reuters reports that, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nearly half of all imported U.S. vegetables and 40% of imported fruit are grown in Mexico.

However, Forbes says people shouldn’t worry too much about running out of avocados as the U.S. also gets them from California, Peru and Florida.

Last week, the President threatened to close the border if Mexico does not halt illegal immigration. He tweeted, “Mexico must use its very strong immigration laws to stop the many thousands of people trying to get into the USA. Our detention areas are maxed out & we will take no more illegals. Next step is to close the Border! This will also help us with stopping the Drug flow from Mexico!”