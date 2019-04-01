Cleaning up Graffiti through “Operation Clean Sweep”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans - Trying to get around New Orleans anyone would have a hard time finding a a building, street corner, or any surface not tagged with graffiti.

Fred Radtke is the founder and president of Operation Clean Up, with the help of volunteers, pressure washers, and some paint they have been able to clean more than 25,000 graffiti tags from around the city.

That saved the police he claims 9,000 phone calls, and keeping law enforcement from having to waist their time cleaning it.

Radtke says "they need all of the personnel they can get and by taking them away from things like this, it's just a waist of time and it takes longer for police to get out there and respond to more important priority crimes."

But the message that Operation Clean Sweep wants contractors to know is to care about the outside of older building during renovations as much as the inside.

By giving the non-profit the green light of cleaning up the building.

"The idea isn't that it's been on here for a month or two, it's been here for two years," an exasperated Radtke says.

Radtke says that if people who own buildings too long don't take care of graffiti as soon as it comes up, the chances go way up of getting tagged again.

But, with people having to buy their own spray paint they are less likely to tag buildings that are constantly cleaned.

"I want to see a better tourism aspect of this. By not just creating a situation of a clean city and quality of life. If it's bad like this downtown what do people think it is in the neighborhoods."

