Chief Weaver recognized for 45 years of service with the OPSO

NEW ORLEANS – Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Earl Weaver was honored for his almost 50 years of service.

Chief Weaver joined the sheriff’s office 45 years ago, in December 1973.

He began his career as “Prison Officer 1,” under Sheriff Louis Hyde.

Chief Weaver worked at the Old Parish Prison facility, and continued to move through the ranks, serving as head of the Criminal Sheriff’s athletic department, warden of the juvenile division, commander of the reserve division, and now Chief of Security.

He began working the Mardi Gras security detail at Gallier Hall in 1975.

Since then, he has worked that same detail every year, despite working under four new sheriffs, seven new mayors and 14 new police chiefs.