Camellia City Kids Fun Fest held at Heritage Park in Slidell

SLIDELL- This weekend, Heritage Park in Slidell was transformed into a giant playground for kids of all ages to explore.

The "Camellia city Kids Fun Fest" was filled with inflatables and games, pony rides, a petting zoo, and more. Festival proceeds benefit Riley's bikes, an organization that provides adaptive bikes to children with special needs. This year's festival was held in memory of L.T. Ray Dupuy who was one of this event's founding members.