72nd annual Big Bass Rodeo and “Fishtival” held at City Park

NEW ORLEANS- On Saturday, New Orleans City Park hosted its 72nd annual "Big Bass Rodeo" which is the oldest freshwater rodeo in the country! For the first time this year, competitors were allowed to fish from their own boat in Bayou St. John.
There was also a free "fish- festival" with exhibitions, vendors, and more.
