11th annual Lion’s Club car show held at Covington Trailhead

Posted 2:41 PM, April 1, 2019, by

COVINGTON-  On Saturday, the Covington Lion's Club hosted their 11th annual car show at the Covington Trailhead.  There were dozens of antique cars on display.  Awards were given to some fan favorites  as well as "best of show" and the mayor's award.  The car show benefits two of the club's local charities.
"It raises awareness to the people of whats going on around Covington and lets the car guys come out and meet each other and have a good time and we have a lot of great gifts and prizes for them," organizers say.

The Lion's Club car show  benefits Louisiana Lion's Eye Foundation and Louisiana Lion's handicapped children's camp.

