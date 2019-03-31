Twist List: Top 3 workout locations to get that summer body around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS-  We got to thinking,  what are some of the most interesting ways to work out around town?  We have them in today's twist list!

1. Indoor surfing - City Surf on Magazine Street is a workout hot spot where you really feel like you're riding the waves! Surf's up!

2. #2 is rock climbing - you can head to the New Orleans Boulder Lounge on St. Claude Ave to feel like a real adventurer and climb the walls! (like a spider monkey)

3. Circus Fitness -- Gravity defying fitness teaches acrobatic exercises that are high-flying fun! Why not try a trapeze? And get this --- you'll learn from real circus performers!

