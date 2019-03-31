Minnesota man wins “Stella” yell contest in Jackson Square

NEW ORLEANS-- The annual "Stella/Stanley" shouting and yelling contest was held in Jackson Square this afternoon.

Folks can sign up to compete by yelling either "Stella" or "Stanley," which are both characters in Tennessee Williams' famous play, "A Streetcar Named Desire."

The "Stella/Stanley" yell pays homage to the famous scene from the play.

This year's winner was Nathan Raygor from Minneapolis, Minnesota!

This was the 33rd annual Tennessee Williams Literary Festival.

