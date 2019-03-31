Gwyneth Paltrow’s wedding florists teaching tricks of the trade in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Darroch Putnam and Michael Putnam are professional florists known for Putnam & Putnam. These New Yorkers were in New Orleans for the New Orleans Museum of Art's annual "Art in Bloom."

Putnam & Putnam were the lecturers for the "Art in Bloom" lecture series held at NOMA. The Putnams spoke about design philosophy while presenting a hands-on floral demonstration.

Putnam & Putnam was founded in 2014 by Darroch Putnam, a photographer by trade and Michael Putnam, a formally trained interior designer, the Putnam's signature floral designs meld site-specific drama with gentle precision. They've garnered the attention of such high-profile clients including Bergdorf Goodman, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar. They even did the flowers for actress Gwyenth Paltrow's wedding.

Most recently they've authored the book, "The Flower Color Guide," the first reference book to organize flower types by color.

