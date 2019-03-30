× Rolling Stones postpone tour, cancel Jazz Fest appearance

NEW ORLEANS – The Rolling Stones aren’t coming to Jazz Fest after all.

The legendary band announced this morning that lead singer Mick Jagger “has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time” in several social media posts.

The Stones were set to embark on a much anticipated “No Filter” tour that would have taken them across North America, with a highly anticipated stop in New Orleans on May 2 for their first ever appearance at Jazz Fest.

Jagger posted an apology to his social media pages.

“I’m devastated to have to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can,” Jagger wrote.

I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

A message on the Jazz Fest homepage confirmed the cancellation, but offered no details about refunds for the people who already purchased tickets to the highly anticipated special performance.

“Details about the Festival’s May 2 music lineup will be announced as soon as they are finalized,” the message reads. “Information regarding May 2 ticket refunds and second weekend VIP package adjustments is forthcoming.”